Services for James Byron Bartlett, 70, of Belfalls will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in Seaton Cemetery.
Mr. Bartlett died Saturday, Feb. 6, at a Waco care facility.
He was born May 3, 1950, in Temple to Marion L. and Leona H. Motl Bartlett. He served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of Seaton Brethren Church.
Survivors include two brothers, M.L. Bartlett of Troy and Gaylon Bartlett of Temple; and two sisters, Kay Schwank of Lorena and Darlene Graves of Troy.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.