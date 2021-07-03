BELTON — Services for Shirley Bone, 76, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Pleasant View Cemetery near Troy with Mike Baggerly officiating.
Mrs. Bone died Thursday, July 1, at her residence.
She was born March 29, 1945, to Lilburn and Lois Tubbs. She married Richard Bone Sr. on June 2, 1962, in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Richard Bone Jr.; a daughter, Teresa Bone Harrison of Temple; two sisters, Linda Fair of Waco and Dorothy Ruggles of Seattle; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.