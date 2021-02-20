Services for Stewart “Dick” Brooks Jr., 60, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. D.L. Jackson officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Brooks died Monday, Feb. 8, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 13, 1960, in Houston to Stewart Sr. and Lillie Faye “Harris” Brooks. He graduated from Temple High School. He served in the U.S. Navy. He married Millicent Hilliard on Sept. 24, 2019. He was a member of Bethel I.M. Church of Temple.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; three daughters, Alliyah Brooks, LaTausha Mackontee and LaDonna Chandler, all of Slidell, La.; his mother of Temple; three brothers, Todd Brooks of Houston, Russell Brooks of Bryan and Roderick Brooks of Temple; three sisters, Virginia Mitchell of Temple, Charlie Ezigbo of Pflugerville and Elaine Alexander of Houston; and six step-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.