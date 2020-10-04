Services for Mary Ann Casswell Bakker, 81, of Temple will be private.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Bakker died Aug. 31 at her residence.
She was born Aug. 18, 1939, in Belton to W.E. Jr. and Mamie Caswell. She married John Bakker in 1962. She worked for Amos Electric and Knudsen-Bedrich. She was a member of Texas Business and Professional Women.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2015.
Survivors include two sons, Stephen Small and John “Jay” Bakker; four daughters, Sheri Young, Renate Baerschneider, Carla Pedigo and Christina Chandler; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.