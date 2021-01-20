Services for Martha Clara Dubcak, 98, of Red Ranger will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Ocker Brethren Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Dubcak died Sunday, Jan. 17, at a local hospital.
She was born Nov. 18, 1922, in Seaton to Joe W. and Frances Ondrasek Hejl. She married Joe Jerry Dubcak on May 19, 1945, in Temple. She was a member of Ocker Brethren Church in Temple and the Ocker Brethren Christian Sisters.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Glenn Dubcak of Georgetown; three daughters, Nancy Posvar of Meeks, and Judy Jeske and Sandra Dubcak, both of Red Ranger; a brother, Ed Hejl of El Paso; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ocker Brethren Church; or the Rogers Volunteer Fire Department.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Ocker Brethren Church.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.