Services for Wayne Vaughan, 80, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in Rosewood Cemetery in Longview.
Mr. Vaughn died Wednesday, Aug. 17.
He was born June 7, 1942, in Temple to Harold and Mavolyn Justice Vaughan. He worked for the Santa Fe/BNSF Railroad as a conductor for 35 years, retiring in 2016. He attended Wildwood Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn of Temple; two sons, Darrell Vaughan of Longview and Trace Vaughan of Temple; four sisters, Sharon Stewart, Vickie Wadsworth and Debbie Gunn, all of Temple, and Becky Posner of Tennessee; a brother, Paul Vaughan of Temple; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.