Virginia Schattle
Virginia Schattle, 96 of Temple, died Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in Temple. She had a long and varied life, traveling many miles in her lifetime.
Born November 4th, 1924 in Fort Worth, Texas, she was the youngest of four children of Anton Emil and Mary (Hertenberger) Hosch. From Fort Worth, her family moved to Waco and then to the Norman Valley community in Milam County. She graduated from Sharp Texas High School in 1941. While at Sharp, she was a member of the girls’ softball team that won the state championship in 1941. After graduation she worked in Waco. In 1946 she married Herbert Schattle at St. Monica’s Church in Cameron, TX. Her husband, Herbert was a career Navy Man who spent 28 years in the Navy. Together, Virginia traveled with her husband to many places he was in the Navy, including Oak Harbor Washington, Millington, Tennessee, Petaxant River, Maryland, Norman, Oklahoma, San Diego, California several times, Okinawa and they ended their name career together in Aurora Colorado. Returning to Temple in 1983, they became members of St. Luke’s Catholic Church where she accompanied Herb on many trips involving the Knights of Columbus functions. She was preceded in death by her, husband and by a son David, Paul Schattle, three siblings, Lawrence, Nadine and George and is survived by her son William (Bill) Schattle of Boulder, Colorado.
Rites of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, December 29, at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron and burial will follow in the St. Monica’s Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple or the Knights of Columbus, Council No. 3444 in Temple.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
