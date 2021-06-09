BELTON — Services for Rebecca Lynn Espinal-Blizzard, 54, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mrs. Espinal-Blizzard died Tuesday, May 25, at a local hospital.
She was born Dec. 2, 1966, in Glendale, Calif., to Fernando Espinal Sr. and Lois Lively.
Survivors include her husband, Russell Blizzard of Belton; her parents; three sisters, Vicky Espinal-Tanner of Virginia, Sharon Ishikawa of North Carolina, and Shirley Kendall of South Carolina; and a brother, Fernando Espinal Jr. of Massachusetts.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.