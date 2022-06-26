Melvin Wagner
Melvin Wagner, age 100 of Austin, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Melvin was born on July 3, 1921, to Henry and Anna Terrill Wagner in Warren, Missouri. He graduated from Hannibal High School and studied 2 years at Hannibal LaGrange College. Melvin married Shirley Bleigh Wagner in 1950. After serving in the United States Air Force, Melvin moved to La Marque, Texas where he worked at Monsanto Chemical for 35 years. When he retired, he and Shirley moved to Temple. In his last few years, he was able to move to Austin to be closer to his son. Melvin was a kind and gentle man to family and friends and will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; and loving wife, Shirley. He is also preceded by his brother, Russell Wagner; and sister, Velma Wagner Ely.
Those left to honor his memory are his son, Ronald Wagner (Terrie); daughter, Linda Wagner; 3 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home
in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
