Services for Janie Beth Kellog, 72, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mrs. Kellog died Feb. 26 at a local nursing home.
She was born Oct. 23, 1948, in Belton to James Bethel Adams and Emojane Street. She was a member of a Methodist church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Dwight Kellog.
Survivors include a daughter, Kimberly Ann Bates; a son, Brian Kendall Kellog; a sister, Marsha Mcadoo; a brother, Coleman Street; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.