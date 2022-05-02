Charlie Jackson of Temple died Monday, May 2, at a local hospital.
Service is pending with Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 3, 2022 @ 12:20 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.