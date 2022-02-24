Services for Ernest Charles “Duck” Walker, 68, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Elijah Walker officiating.
Mr. Walker died Saturday, Feb. 19, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 6, 1953, in Temple to Willie Marvin Walker and Lola Maxwell Walker. He was a member of Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple. He attended Temple ISD schools and received a basketball scholarship to Prairie View A&M University. He worked for Montgomery Wards in Temple.
Survivors include four brothers, Willie Walker Jr. and the Rev. Elijah of Walker, both of Brenham, James Walker of Lawton, Okla., and the Rev. Eddie Joe Walker of Killeen; and a sister, Lorine Walker Washington of Killeen.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.