Doris Betty Christy Damron
Doris Betty Christy Damron, the youngest daughter of John and Blanche Christy, was born November 1,1927, in Parishville, New York. She passed away November 4, 2021, at the age of 94.
Betty and her husband, Charles (Chuck), enjoyed many years together, criss-crossing the globe while living in Germany, Indonesia, Africa, Guam and the Philippines to name a few, making friends all along the way.
In 1977, after retiring from the State Department, they made Temple, TX, their forever home. During her time as a Texan, she volunteered at the Temple Public Library and was an active member of Grace Presbyterian for many years. She loved reading, cats, writing letters to loved ones and perfecting her rhubarb pie recipe. They enjoyed their neighbors on Azalea Drive for 44 years, who treated them like family.
In June of 2021, Betty moved to San Marcos, TX, to live near her son, Bill Damron.
She enjoyed her new living arrangements where she made many new friends, played dominoes, told stories of the old days, and spent quality time with her family.
Betty is preceded in death by husband, Chuck Damron; parents, John and Blanche Christy; sisters – June, Beverly, Charlotte and Laura; grandson, Bradly Rush Damron and great granddaughter, Kelly Blake Casteel.
She is survived by son, Bill Damron (Brenda); granddaughter, Brooke Damron; grandson, Blake Damron and several nieces and nephews.
Betty’s quick wit, humor, endless love for friends and family, and her unmistakable laugh are greatly missed by those who knew her, and will never be forgotten.
A family memorial was held November 25, 2021. Memorial contributions can be made to Temple Public Library (100 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX 76501), Heavenly Helpers Caregiving Services (P.O. Box 1673, Temple, TX 76503) or the charity of your choice.
