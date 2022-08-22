Services for Johnny David Billeck, 82, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Northside Church of Christ in Temple.
Updated: August 22, 2022 @ 2:49 am
Services for Johnny David Billeck, 82, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Northside Church of Christ in Temple.
Mr. Billeck died Saturday, Aug. 20, at a local hospital.
He was born June 17, 1940, in Oenaville to Ed P. and Philomena Havelka Billeck. He served in the Army Reserve. He was a member of Northside Church of Christ. He was retired after working for many years at Wilsonart in Temple.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Lee.
Survivors include a daughter, Lorie Mitchell of Carlsbad, N.M.; two sons, Greg Billeck of Belton and Jonathan Billeck of Fort Rucker, Ala.; two sisters, Martha Griffin of San Antonio and Georgia Lambright of Florence, Ala.; two brothers, Lee Billeck of Temple and Bobby Billeck of Moody; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be sent to the Eastern European Missions in care of Northside Church of Christ, 3401 N. Third St., Temple, TX 76501.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.