Services for Neal Sharpe, 73, of Temple are pending with Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Sharpe died Thursday, March 11, at a local hospital.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Rain showers early, then cloudy and windy for the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy and windy this evening with scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 55F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 13, 2021 @ 3:32 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.