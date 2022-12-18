Jo Ella Magee Hairston
Jo Ella Magee Hairston
Jo Ella Magee Hairston, 89, of Temple, took her last breath on December 14, 2022 at her home under hospice care, in the presence of her family.
A native Texan, married to Orbie for 64 years. She was a retired LVN from the Olin E Teague VA Hospital in Temple. She was so proud to go to LVN school at King’s Daughters’ Hospital after she moved to Temple in 1974.
She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Belton, TX. She loved to sing in the choir, serving college lunch, and working with the other members of the United Methodist women – volunteering where she could.
Many knew her as the Peacock Lady of North Pea Ridge Road. Always a little diva, who loved her bling and her Facebook fans.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Orbie R. Hairston; parents, Craig E. Magee and Dessie Magee Mason; brothers, CD Magee, Craig E. Magee, Jr., and Marion C. Magee; and a grandson, Christopher Cecil Jones.
Jo Ella is survived by her children, Linda Maureen Jordan and husband Lonnie, and Elizabeth Ann Hairston; granddaughter, Lisha Marie Jones; great granddaughter, Sophia Maureen Kirby; and brother, John Cecil Magee.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 in the Milano Cemetery in Milano. In lieu of flowers she requested donations to the United Methodist Church in Belton, TX.
