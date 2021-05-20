ROCKDALE — Services for Relious Anthony “Tony” Baker, 57, of Round Rock will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. John Mitchell officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Baker died Monday, May 17.
He was born Aug. 4, 1963, in Rockdale to Johnnie Louise Baker. His mother died when he was a young boy. He was then raised by his grandmother, Bertha Jackson. He graduated from Rockdale High School, and studied business management at Temple College and Southwest Texas State University. He was a member of Pecan Street Church of Christ in Rockdale. He married Lanell Harris Baker. He served 20 years in the Air Force. During his service in the military, He traveled with his family to many different places including Caribou, Maine; Las Vega; Pyeongtaek, South Korea; Tokyo; and Wichita Falls before settling in Round Rock.
Survivors include his wife of Round Rock; two sons, Demetrius Baker and Jamaal Baker, both of Round Rock; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.