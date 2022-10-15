Services for Betty Jean Glasscock McFerrin, 79, of Temple and her late husband, Norman “Mac” McFerrin, will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. McFerrin, 84, died Sunday, Aug. 7.
Mrs. McFerrin died Thursday, Sept. 15, in Temple.
She was born Aug. 5, 1944, in Bell County to Surcie Lane and Ruby Simonton Glasscock. She attended Rogers schools, Temple High School and Temple College. She worked at Piggly Wiggly and the Bell County Health District (WIC). She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple. She married Norman McFerrin in 1983.
She also was preceded in death by her first husband, John F. Lancaster.
Survivors include a daughter, Theresa Schuetze of Temple; a grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.