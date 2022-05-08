An angel of God took Mickey by the hand and carried him to heaven into the arms of our sweet Lord Jesus on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Mickey Glenn Hamm was born on January 21,1950 to Thomas Glenn and Dean Downing Hamm in Temple, Texas. He served in the Naval Reserve and was active in sports throughout his life. He was on the Abilene High School Golf Team and always had a passion for playing golf. His family moved to Midland, Texas in 1968, where he graduated from Midland Lee High School.
Mickey started working for his dad at GCR Tire Company during his high school years. Throughout his life he was gifted in salesmanship. He traveled all around Texas opening and managing tire stores, each one becoming successful businesses. He was currently working in Temple where he opened Commercial Tire Services with his partner and friend, Darron McPherson.
In 1968, he married Deedee Horton, his high school sweetheart and love of his life. They had two sons, Tommy Glenn Hamm and Michael Destry Hamm, both of Tarrant County. They also raised a granddaughter, Cortney Marie Hamm Jones, of Temple. She was the daughter they had always wanted. Mickey was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer. All of which he learned from his father. He was a member of Temple Bible Church.
He is preceded in death by his beloved father; brother-in-law, Michael (Jojo) Creech; and nephew Robbie Wilson. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Deedee; two sons, Tommy, Michael and wife Candice; daughter Cortney and husband Jason; mother Dean Hamm of Temple; two sisters, Margie Creech of Bartlett; Jackie Cox and husband Gary of Woodway. Mickey and Deedee have six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was loved by many friends, neighbors, and business associates.
Mickey loved God, his family, and his country. He was a true man of his word. He will be forever loved, deeply missed, and forever in our hearts.
And He said to him, “Truly today you will be with me in paradise.”
John 23:43
In lieu of flowers please donate to Sammons Golf Course, in care of Sammons Junior Golf Academy. Visitation will be at 10am, with the service following at 11am, on Tuesday May 10th, at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.