Services for Kenneth “Ken” Eugene Wilkinson, 93, of Temple will be held at a later date.
Mr. Wilkinson died Sunday, March 5, at his residence.
He was born on Dec. 30, 1929, in Dallas to Lee Allen and Hazel Mae Faulkner Wilkinson. He graduated from Crozier Tech High School in 1948 in Dallas. He joined the Air Force and served from 1948 to 1952. He had been a resident of the Temple area for the past 45 years. He worked for Texas Instruments as a supervisor for many years before his retirement. He was president of the Lion’s Club in Garland from 1974 to 1975, and a past chairman of Bell County Republican Party. He attended First Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Donna Wilkinson of Temple; a son, Kenneth Lee Wilkinson of San Antonio; a daughter, Mary McFarland of Dallas; and two stepdaughters, Rhonda Stirman of Belton and Tammy Mathis of Fort Worth; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
