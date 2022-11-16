George Homer Weaver
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
George Homer Weaver was born on January 17,1924 to John and Lucille Weaver. He passed away on October 29,2022.
George was preceded in death by his wife Jaxine and his parents. Survivors include daughter Tami Weaver of Kerrville,Tx, Joni Weaver of Temple,Tx, and Lori Egger of Tulsa, Ok; two grandsons Christopher Wenger and wife Christy, Cody Egger and wife Kyra, and one granddaughter Jennifer Kastler and husband Holger; two great grandchildren Olivia Wenger and Xavier Kastler.
George was an army veteran, serving and wounded in Germany during WWII for which he received two purple hearts. He received two graduate degrees from the University of Tulsa, taught music and served as Choir Director for several Methodist churches in Oklahoma. He retired from Liberty Glass Co. in Sapulpa, Oklahoma after 25 years of service.
An avid fisherman who loved music and woodworking, a loving husband, father and grandfather, he will be greatly missed
