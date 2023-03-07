GATESVILLE — Services for J.R. “Ronnie” Kennedy, 80, of Jonesboro will be 2 p.m. today in Flint Creek Cemetery near The Grove with Carlos Webb officiating.
Mr. Kennedy died Saturday, March 4, in Waco.
He was born March 23, 1942, in Abbott to A.R. “Dado” and Opal Crowe Kennedy. He grew up in Abbot and graduated from Abbott High School in 1960. He married Linda Bay in December of 1972. He worked as a conductor for BNSF Railroad for 34 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Line Street Methodist Church in Hillsboro and currently was a member of Boots N Saddle Cowboy Church.
He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Kennedy.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Leisa Blanchard and Nikki Kennedy; two sons, Joe Kennedy and Wyatt Kennedy; a sister, Betty Watson; and 11 grandchildren, Cody Whigham, Kari Whigham, Kasey Scheiblich, Kaylie Martinez, Dillon Peters, Rhysa Smith, Kyler Smith, Lute Kimbro, Dalton Kennedy, Jaycee Redden, Eli Kennedy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boots N Saddle Cowboy Church, P.O. Box 234, Gatesville, TX 76528.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be prior to services at the cemetery pavilion.