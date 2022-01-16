Deacon Earl M. Colley, Jr.
Deacon Earl M. Colley, Jr. 86, of Cameron died Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Monday at St. Monica Catholic Church with Bishop Joe Vasquez officiating. Burial will follow at the Rice Cemetery near Cameron. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 am Monday, prior to the mass at the church.
Deacon Earl was born May 1, 1935 in San Antonio to Earl M. and Ida Virginia (McMillian) Colley. He married Sherry Artz on February 21, 1959 in Hawaii. Deacon Earl received his Master’s Degree in Religious Studies and Theology from Incarnate Word College. He retired from the U.S. Navy after 21 years of service. He then worked for Ingalls Ship Building as an engineer, then was a school teacher for St. Mary’s Catholic School, Holy Rosary Catholic School, St. John Bosco and Holy Cross High Schools. Deacon Earl was ordained July 16, 1988 serving as a Deacon for 33 years. He is survived by: His wife Sherry Colley of Cameron; Daughters Sheryl Anne Colley of Cameron and Shannon Renee Colley O’Brien of Cameron, Shelley Marie Colley Posey of Lake Hills, Son Earl M. “Chip” Colley, IV of Cameron, 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Monica’s Catholic Church or to the Diaconiate Program at the Diocese of Austin.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
