BELTON — Services for Joan Burton Messer Cox, 91, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Friday at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church.
She died Sunday, Nov. 15, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 14, 1929, in Belton to John Lewis and Annabell Catherine Rosser Burton. She attended schools in Belton. She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She was a teacher for the Belton Independent School District. She was a member of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husbands; a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include three sons, William Alexander Messer III, John Burton Messer and Joseph Donald Cox Jr.; a stepdaughter, Donna Cox Kolar; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Joan Burton Scholarship Fund at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.