Johnnie Thornton Sr., 89, of Westphalia died Tuesday, Feb. 8

ROSEBUD — Services for Johnnie Thornton Sr., 89, of Westphalia are pending with Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Mr. Thornton died Tuesday, Feb. 8, at a Temple hospital.