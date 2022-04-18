Janet Kay Crews
Janet Kay Crews, aged seventy-three, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend paseed from this life into the arms of her Saviour Jesus Christ on April 12, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at First Baptist Belton on April 20, 2022, at 11:00a.m., with visitation at 10 a.m.
Janet was born on June 18, 1948, to Forest E. “Bud” Watson and Vera Stewart Watson in Goodrich, Texas. Janet met her future husband, Paul G. Crews, at Houton Baptist University in Houston, Texas. They were married on September 5, 1970 in Goodrich. In 1978, she, Paul and their two sons moved to Temple, Texas and started attending Immanuel Baptist Church, where they were active members for eight years. They became members of First Baptist Church, Belton in 1986, where Janet was active in womwen’s ministry leadership and the music ministry.
For twenty years, Janet and her ministry partner, Kay Coulter, embarked on mant ministry and mission adventures, raising money for various ministries, travelling throughout the United States and overseas, proclaiming the Good News of the risen Christ. She also served on the Board of Trustees for World Hunger Relief, Inc. for three years.
Janet is survived by her husband, Paul G. Crews, her sister Susan (Jones) Townley, her two sons, Paul Nathan and Adam Gary, and her grandchildren Celdan, Dakota, Bryson, and Callen. She is also survived by many friends and acquaintances whose lives were touched by her faith and faithfulness to God.
Paid Obituary