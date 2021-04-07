Services for Kimberly Ann Casper, 36, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First Assembly of God Church in Troy.
Mrs. Casper died Friday, April 2, at a local hospital.
She was born Aug. 8, 1984, in Gatesville to William and Cindy Campbell. She was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Troy.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis Casper of Troy; three children, Maci Campbell, Makenzi Campbell and Dennis “DJ” Casper Jr., all of Troy; her mother of Moody; and eight siblings, David Campbell of Temple, Penny Yanez of Austin, William Campbell and Chris Campbell, both of Moody, Connie Campbell of Fort Worth, and Big Billy Campbell, Patrick Campbell and Lori Campbell, all of Weatherford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation (www.komen.org).
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.