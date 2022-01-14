Services for James Madison Grant, 60, of Bartlett will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Bartlett City Hall.
Mr. Grant died Saturday, Jan. 1, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 6, 1961, to Jerry Leonard and Sidney Carol Schumacher Grant in Vallejo, Calif. He graduated in 1979 from Round Rock High School. He attended Texas State Technical Institute, and started working for NASA. In 1981 he enlisted into the Air Force and served until his retirement as a technical sergeant. In August of 1983 he married Laurel Joan Ellis. He volunteered at the Bartlett Fire Department. He served as a two-time mayor of Bartlett. He was a Catholic.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Jerry M. Grant; three daughters, Brandy N. Grant, Megan A. Grant and Peggy Sue Grant; a sister, Diana Young; and two grandchildren.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center of Temple is in charge of arrangements.