Dr. Shyamala Nair age 78 of Temple died September 13, 2022 at her home.
Visitation will be 10:00-12:00 AM at Scanio -Harper Funeral Home Sunday, September 18, 2022.
Dr. Shyamala Nair was a pediatrician, teacher, and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Born in Trivandrum, Kerala (India), she emigrated to the U.S. in 1970 with her husband, Dr. P.K. Nair, to continue her medical training in New York City. In 1975 she moved to Temple, Texas and worked at Darnell Army Hospital caring for children. After retiring in 2001, she continued to serve as a volunteer physician until 2021, while also devoting her life to teaching Hinduism, Indian culture, and Indian classical music to multiple generations of children in Central Texas area and beyond. She was a founding member of the Hindu Temple of Central Texas. The spiritual backbone of the Indian community of Central Texas, she was simple, humble and loved to laugh. She will be missed tremendously by her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Prasanna Nair; Sons, Hemanth Nair, and Ajith Nair and 4 grandchildren.
Services in the care of Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
