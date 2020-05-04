ROSEBUD — Services for Leslie Dale Scheffer, 83, of Rosebud will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in Woodland Cemetery in Rosebud with the Rev. Dana Wilhelmsen officiating.
Mr. Scheffer died Saturday, May 2, at a Rosebud nursing home.
He was born Feb. 21, 1937, to William Nicholas and Frieda Catherine Zipperlen Scheffer. He graduated from Rosebud High School in 1955. He married Ruth Abel on Aug. 17, 1963. He worked for Rosebud Feed and Grain and owned a lawn mowing service in Rosebud. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Rosebud.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Brenda Rose; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Woodland Cemetery; First Lutheran Church in Rosebud; Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple; or any charity.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. today at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.