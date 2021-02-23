CAMERON — Services for Billy Lee Holloway, 90, of Rogers will be 2 p.m. Saturday in Ben Arnold Cemetery.
Mr. Holloway died Feb. 15 at his residence.
He was born May 13, 1930, in Jones County, Miss., to John and Bradys Holloway. He married Billie W. Cooley. He worked for Cameron Iron Works.
Survivors include two sons, Jack Holloway of Temple and Jimmy Holloway of Alvardo; a daughter, Judy Rice of Rogers; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.