Services for William David Hejl, 84, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mr. Hejl died Wednesday, Sept. 6, at a local care facility.
He was born Aug. 30, 1939, in Zabcikville to William Vince Hejl and Albina Rose Babovek. He graduated from Temple High School. He worked for First Federal Bank and Guaranty Bank in Temple. He was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church of more than 50 years. He was a member of the Bell County Sportsman’s Club. He married Geraldine Kahlig in Westphalia, and she preceded him in death in 1987. He married Barbara Hejl in 1989 in Temple, and she preceded him in death in 2021.
Survivors include a son, Alan Hejl of New Boston; a daughter, Karen Massar of Temple; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.