BELTON — No services are planned for Dennis Lee Williams, 80, of Harker Heights.
Mr. Williams died Saturday, Sept. 24, in Waco.
He was born Nov. 6, 1941, in Alpine to Fred O. and Ida Mae Weyerts Williams. He graduated from Alpine High School in 1960. He attended Princeton University for three years and transferred to Texas Christian University in the fall of 1963. After graduating in 1965 with a bachelor’s degree in English, he received a master’s degree in English at Sul Ross and continued studying English for a doctorate at Texas Tech University. He married Gretchen Muehlberg on July 23, 1966, in Lake Jackson. He began teaching English at Central Texas College in the fall of 1969. After retiring from the classroom after 33 years, he taught online English grammar and English and American literature. Dennis was involved with the Central Texas Theatre in Killeen with the Vive Les Arts Society.
Survivors include his wife of Harker Heights; a son, Paul Williams of Belton; a brother, Jerre Williams of Kerrville; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Central Texas Theatre or to any charity.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Central Texas Theatre.