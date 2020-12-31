Services for Antonie “Toni” Malcik, 84, of Seaton will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Seaton Cemetery with Bill Waggy officiating.
Mrs. Malcik died Tuesday, Dec. 29 at her residence.
She was born Aug. 30, 1936, in Seaton to Jerry Cabla Sr. and Frances Janacek. She was a lifelong resident of Seaton, attending school in Seaton and Rogers. She married Edwin Schiller on Nov. 30, 1954. He preceded her in death in 1979. She then married I.J. Malcik in 1981. He preceded her in death in 1998. She was a Christian.
She was also preceded in death by two grandchildren.
Survivors include four sons, David Schiller, Marvin Schiller Roy Malcik and Norman Malcik; three daughters, Shirley Tuerck, Joyce Davis and Barbara Walsh; a brother, Henry Cabla; a sister, Vallie Mae Pritchard; 20 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
The family will be accepting visitors at the cemetery at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bell County Animal Shelter in Belton or the American Cancer Society.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.