BELTON — No services are planned for Jerry Don Knox, 72, of Holland and formerly of Belton.
Mr. Knox died Monday, June 15, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 7, 1947, in Raymondville to Clarence Franklin and Charlcie Naomi Chandler Knox. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Judy McDaniel on Jan. 26, 1969, in Edcouch. He worked for Bell County WCID No. 1. He was a member of 6th Street Church of Christ and the Bell County Sheriff’s Posse.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Don Knox Jr.
Survivors include his wife of Holland; a son, Jason Knox of Holland; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.