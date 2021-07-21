Services for Allene Peacock Cook Hardt, 93, of Temple will be noon Saturday at Troy United Methodist Church.
She died Sunday, July 18, at a local care center.
She was born Nov. 1, 1927. She was a realtor in Temple. She was a member of Oak Park Methodist Church.
Survivors include four children, T.A. Cook, Nancy Mercer, Steve Cook and Janey Roush, all of Temple; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Troy United Methodist Church; or any charity.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.