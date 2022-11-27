BELTON — Services for Coy Wayne Cox, 75, of Morgan’s Point Resort will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church Temple.
Mr. Cox died Saturday, Nov. 12, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 27, 1947 in Plainview to Edward and Alvina Scaff Cox. He attended Temple High School, and Sam Houston State University. He joined the Navy in 1968 and served aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt in the Mediterranean Sea. He later worked for Woolco Automotive and Walmart Automotive, and was a manager of Auto Zone until he retired. He was a member of Heights Baptist Church, Seaton Brethren Church and First Baptist Church Temple. He married Pasty Ann Sefcik on June 16, 1973.
Survivors include his wife of Morgan’s Point Resort.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.