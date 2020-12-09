Services for Debra Marie Moore Jackson, 56, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Dewayne Massey officiating.
Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery in Heidenheimer.
Mrs. Jackson died Monday, Nov. 30, at a Temple hospital.
She was born to Dec. 15, 1963, to Thelma Maries and R.B Moore Jr. in Temple. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Belton. She attended Temple High School. She married David Jackson in 1979. She was employed by Circle K for the last 14 years.
Survivors include her husband of Waco; three daughters, Vanessa Jackson of Waco, and Lashinda Jackson and Chelsey Jackson, both of Temple; three brothers, Anthony Moore Sr. and Danny Roy Moore Sr., both of Temple, and Russell Moore of Granbury; a sister, Glenda Moore of Temple; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.