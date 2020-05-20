JW Harrison
JW Harrison of Temple, Texas passed and went to our Lord on May 17, 2020 at the age of 67. JW was born February 22,1953 in Temple, Texas, to Roy Harrison and Emma Harrison. He graduated from Temple High School in 1971. He was retired from Wilsonart.
JW married the love of his life Kathy, on March 13, 1982. They had three children.
JW will be remembered for his outstanding love of his family and of his giving nature. His theory above all in life was that everything was “Gonna Be Okay”.
JW loved to do as much as he could with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren from any activities at church, home, school and all their sports. He especially had a lot of love for his dog, Ellie. He loved to garden, travel, and play dominoes with Richard. Football was one of his favorite sports attending Temple Wildcat and Academy Bumblebee football games and he mostly enjoyed the Dallas Cowboys and was able to go to a couple of their games. Through his life he coached many youth baseball teams.
JW was a longtime resident of Temple, Texas and a member of Ocker Brethren Church.
JW is survived by his wife Kathy; his children Cynthia Funderburk (Greg), Karl Harrison (Kari) and Bradley Harrison (Kristina); his grandchildren Anthony Martinez, Mandi Wright, Tabitha Wright, Douglas Wright, Kimberly Wright, Chasity Blount, Ariel Harrison, Gabrielle Harrison and Emma Harrison; his great-grandchildren Arianna Martinez, Mason Lane Wright, Tyler Rice, Avery Moore, Brody Blount and Jacob Fiebig; his brother Leroy Harrison, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; step grandchildren Lynsie Hale and Devon Watts; step great grandchildren Dayton McCoy, Autumn Hale, Katelynn Hale, Addisyn Hale and Ayvah Smith.
JW was predeceased by his parents and his loving granddaughter, Lanie Shannon Watts.
A Private Funeral Service will be held at the Ocker Brethren Church Pavilion located at 17454 State Hwy 53, Temple, Texas, Officiated by Pastor Brad Herridge and Pastor Ron Winsman with burial in Ocker Brethren Church Cemetery. Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple, Texas will be in charge of services.
The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nursing Staff of Baylor Scott & White Hospital for their kind and loving care. Also thanks to Pastor Brad Herridge and Pastor Ron Winsman for his kindness and prayers during this time.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be given to Ocker Brethren Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 806, Rogers, Texas 76569.
