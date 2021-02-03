SAN ANTONIO — Services for Steve Clark, 91, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday on the Zoom app via 846-500-4984.
Mr. Clark died Jan. 26 at a Temple hospital.
He was born May 24, 1929. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked for Gary Job Corp. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in San Marcos and Temple.
He was preceded in death by wife, Florence Augusta Schiwitz.
Survivors include five children, Sharon Ann Thompson, Karon Sue Shugart, Katherine Marie Moore, Steven Michael Clark and Anthony Bryan Clark; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 18262 TX-80, Martindale, TX 78655.
Funeral Caring USA Modern Day Funeral Home in San Antonio is in charge of arrangements.