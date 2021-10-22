Services for Wilmont Albert Bartek Jr., 52, of Robinson will be held in private at a later date.
Mr. Bartek died Monday, Oct. 18.
He was born June 18, 1969, in Temple to Wilmont Albert and Margaret Martha Dukatnik Bartek. He graduated from Buckholts High School. He had been a resident of the Waco area most of his life. He was the owner of WB Handyman’s Landscaping Services.
Survivors include two brothers, William Bartek of Temple and Walter Bartek of Hewitt; and a sister, Martha Bartek Caddel of Lorena.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.