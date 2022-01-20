Esperanza H. Lopez, age 77, passed from this life during the afternoon hours of Saturday, January 15th, 2022, at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple. She was born on the 13th day of March 1944 in Skidmore, Texas, to parents Adolfo Hernandez and Maria Gonzalez.
Esperanza was born and raised in Skidmore, Texas; however, her family were migrant workers who moved around frequently. Between the years of 1982 and 1983, she decided to be closer to her family and eventually moved to the Bell County area where she has resided since then. Esperanza attended church at the Full Gospel Holiness Ministries in Temple. In 1959, she married the love of her life, Panfilo Lopez, in Mathis, Texas. The couple went on to build a loving family and life together which included 11 children. After being married for 54 years, Panfilo sadly passed away in 2013. Esperanza loved to play bingo and make trips to Winstar, work puzzles, and travel on many adventures with her family. The Dallas Cowboys were her favorite team to support. Esperanza loved her family very much and would do anything for them. She will be deeply missed by her friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Panfilo Lopez Sr., her parents Adolfo and Maria, son Panfilo Lopez Jr., and four brothers.
Esperanza leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons, Robert Lopez Sr. of Temple, Raul Lopez Sr. of Belton, Gilbert Lopez Sr. of Temple, Joe Lopez of Little River – Academy, Rickie Lopez Sr. of Rogers, Bobby Joe Lopez of Temple; daughters, Adela Valerio of Rogers, Yolanda Valerio of Temple, Irene Lopez of Temple, Sylvia Lopez of Temple; 82 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; as well as her sisters, Linda Sanchez and Frances DeLeon, both of California; and brother Adolfo Hernandez Jr. of Temple.
A service will be held at Avenue Church of Belton on Friday at 11 a.m. Following the service will be a burial at Greathouse Cemetery in Temple. The family will be accepting visitors at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home on Thursday, January 20th, 2022, between the hours of 6 and 8 o’clock p.m.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.