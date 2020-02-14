Services for Stella A. Soliz, 63, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Soliz died Tuesday, Feb. 11.
She was born Jan. 13, 1957, in Waco to Guillermo “Willie” and Lucille Blanco Sauseda.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Soliz Sr.
Survivors include two sons, Robert C. Soliz Jr. of Troy and Michael “Mikey” Soliz of Temple; two daughters, Soliz-Solomon of Temple and Nina Mendoza of Troy; three sisters, Terri Soliz, Becky Norman and Renee Hubbard, all of Moody; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.