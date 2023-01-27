Charles Edward “Carter
Charles Edward “Charlie, or Chuck” Carter, of Kosse, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at age 48.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in the Abundant Life Church in Temple (2215 N. 3rd. St, Temple, TX 76501), with Reverend Robert Carter and Reverend Steve Davila officiating. Following the funeral service, burial will be in the Garden of Memories (8101 Old Texas 81, Temple, TX 76501), at approximately 2:00 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Carter, Cruz Silva Torres III, Carlo Fernandez, Kelton Carter, Ashton Carter, Logan Carter, Isaic Carter, Ethan Carter-Armstrong, and Jack Carter.
Charlie was born September 4, 1974, to Jackie M. Carter and Bertha (Severt) Carter in Pensacola, Florida. The family moved to Temple when he was a young child, and he grew up there and graduated from high school in Temple.
Charlie worked as a mechanic of small engines and heavy farm equipment. He was unbelievably talented in making repairs.
Charlie had many natural talents. He enjoyed playing his bass guitar, which he taught himself during his teenage years, and then inspired his brother Bill to learn guitar. When his son Brandon was 16, he bought him his first bass guitar and taught him to play. He loved Classic rock music and liked it loud.
Another talent was juggling. He started with orbiton sticks and continued juggling, with his brothers and son trying to compete or at least keep up with him.
He enjoyed going with his brother Robert to the Renaissance Festival in Plantersville, dressing in costume, doing his orbiton juggling, and helping sell Robert’s leathercrafts. Charlie loved to laugh and tell jokes. He was a natural comedian and liked to watch comedy films and stand-up comedians.
His great memory was another of his talents; he could remember words of a song from the first listen. He loved to write – poetry, songs, and his deeply introspective thoughts. He valued these enough to store them in envelopes, and these writings along with many other memories will be forever treasured by his family.
Charlie is preceded in death by his father, Jack Carter; brother, Jack R. Carter; and a sister, Tammy Carter.
He is survived by his mother, Bertha Carter of Kosse; son, Brandon Carter of Garland; and his six siblings: brothers: James Carter of Texas City, Brian Carter of Kosse, Robert Carter and wife Connie of Temple; sister, Sheila Carter of Kosse; brother, Bill Carter of Kosse; and brother, Jason Carter and his wife Amanda of Temple; along with 8 nephews and 1 niece.
