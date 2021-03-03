Patsy Jean “Booger” Sprinkles
Patsy Jean “Booger” (Downing) Sprinkles, 76, passed away peacefully at her home in Troy, Texas on February 24, 2021. Booger was born in Temple, Texas on September 4, 1944 to Chester “Check” and Nell Downing. She was raised in Troy, Texas with her four sisters and one brother. Booger attended Troy Public Schools where she excelled as an athlete, twirler and student. She loved school and she loved playing basketball for the Troy Trojanettes. She had a fierce competitive spirit and was well-known in the region for her prowess on the hardwood. Everyone loved Booger, she was so much fun to be around. Booger could find humor in just about anything and she was always able to see the good in all people.
Booger married Jackie Sprinkles, the love of her life, in Troy, Texas on April 11, 1964. Booger and Jackie began dating when he was 17 years old and she was 15. Their dates were not always going to a sock hop or a drive-in movie, many times a Boog and Jack date was a dove hunt or fishing for catfish. It didn’t matter what they did, as long as they were together. Booger and Jackie were members of the First Baptist Church of Troy. The two of them built a family and a life together in Troy, raising three children, Kevin, Kimberly and Kristi. Booger’s children were her world. Booger was a stay at home mom when her kids were young. Later, when her children were in school, she worked for the Troy Public Schools as a Kindergarten Aide and a Library Aide. Booger loved working at the school. There she could be involved with the lives of her children and make a tremendous difference in the lives of others. Booger was a huge sports fan and enjoyed the many sporting events that her children participated in. She was so proud to see her two daughters don the maroon and white Trojanette uniform, like she had done years before. She loved Texas Tech football, never missing a game in the four years her son played there. Booger’s door to her home was always open and always welcoming to the friends of her children. Many a night the Sprinkles’ house would be a “packed house” of laughter, and Boog would be right in the middle of it.
Later, when Jackie retired, Booger quit working at the school and began an arts and crafts business with her husband. Through the business, she discovered a talent for painting. Booger was an outstanding folk art painter and she and Jack developed quite a reputation for making wooden fireplace screens and thousands of pieces of seasonal décor. The couple traveled the State and the Nation exhibiting and selling their crafts. They loved being together. Boog and Jack did everything together. They were inseparable.
Booger was preceded in death by her parents Chester “Check” and Nell Downing, her brother Chester “Dub” Downing and a brother-in-law Tommy Hamm.
Booger is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Jackie Sprinkles and her three children, Kevin and his wife Rebecca of Cameron, Texas and their three children Kelsey, Kelby and Kevin Jr., Kimberly Hasley and her husband Don of Electra, Texas and their three children Kyle and his wife Becka, Kolton and Kacey, Kristi Maedgen and her husband Marshall and their four children Kade, Kole, Kase, and Kate, four sisters Dean Hamm, Betty Jo Bulls and her husband Troy, Doris Leigh and her husband Harold and Linda Pinell and her husband David.
Visitation will be Thursday March 4, 2021 from 9am-11:00am at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 11:00am on Thursday March 4, 2021 at Harper-Talasek. Pallbearers will be Booger’s grandsons, Kyle Hasley, Kolton Hasley, Kade Maedgen, Kole Maedgen, Kase Maedgen and Kevin Sprinkles Jr.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Patsy Sprinkles’ name at www.alz.org
