Services for Betty Jo Schwake, 95, of Temple will be at a later date due to COVID-19.
Mrs. Schwake died Thursday, Dec. 10, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 3, 1925, in Temple to Guy Jack and Elizabeth Thompson Connell. She graduated from Temple High School. She married Frank Kopa Jr. in 1942. She later married Ray Schwake on April 21, 1946. She worked for the water department in Temple for 32 years. She was a member of Oak Park United Methodist Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two daughters, Kay Allison of Bryan and Pam Taub of Beaufort, S.C.; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Oak Park United Methodist Church, 5505 S. 31st St., Temple, TX 76502.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.