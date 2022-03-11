A mass of Christian burial for Santos H. Silva, 82, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Silva died Tuesday, March 8, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 30, 1939, in Mexico to Jose and Anastasia Hernandez Silva. He married Maria Margarita Romero on Nov. 12, 1966. He worked at American Desk and then worked at Wilsonart for 26 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two daughters, Maria Ramos and Teresa Guardiola, both of Temple; a sister, Faustina Silva de Gonzales of Mexico; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, followed by a rosary. ith a rosary recited at 7 p.m.