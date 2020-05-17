Services for Martha Rae “Big” Duffie, 60, of Temple will be Wednesday in Greenleaf Cemetery in Brownwood.
Ms. Duffie died Wednesday, May 13, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born Sept. 5, 1959, in Brownwood to Joe and Martha Lou Duffie. She graduated from Brownwood High School in Brownwood in 1979. She worked as a CNA at a Temple care center.
Survivors include two daughters, LaKeisha Payne-Lowe of Houston and Shauntay Abrams of Temple; two brothers, Albert Duffie of Calamazoo, Mich., and Billy Duffie Sr. of Temple; eight sisters, Esther Duffie of Round Rock, Bobbie Duffie, Mildred White, Christine May, Darlene Duffie, Marlene Atkins and Jessie Duffie, all of Temple, and Arelene Duffie of Houston; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Tuesday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.