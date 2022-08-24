BELTON — Services for Joseph “Shane” Jacobs, 57, of Burnet will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with Marshall Bishop officiating.
BELTON — Services for Joseph “Shane” Jacobs, 57, of Burnet will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with Marshall Bishop officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Jacobs died Tuesday, Aug. 16, in Marble Falls.
He was born Nov. 3, 1964, in Temple to Albert “Taylor” and Edwinna Capps Jacobs. He graduated from Temple High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a welder for Highland Lake Quality Casting for more than 27 years.
Survivors include a sister, Ann Bishop of Belton.
Visitation will be 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.