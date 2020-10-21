Services for Willie Mae Blackmon, 79, of Arlington and formerly of Temple, will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the Temple Garden of Memories in Temple with the Rev. Ray Hendricks officiating.
Mrs. Blackmon died Thursday, Oct. 15, at a Mansfield hospital.
She was born Sept. 18, 1941, in Bartlett to Hendricks and Myrtle Steward. She was a member of Bethel Independent Methodist Church. She attended Wheatley Elementary and Dunbar Junior/Senior High School and graduated in 1960. She married Robert “Bobby” Blackmon Jr. in June 1960. She was employed as an assistant manager for Wayman Manor Apartments, and she also worked as a substitute teacher and office clerk for Temple ISD. She retired after 23 years of service as a diamond consultant for Gordon’s/Zales Jewelry.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Darryl Blackmon; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Jacqueline Hawkins of Arlington; three brothers, Charles Steward, Preston Steward and Franz Steward; four sisters, Annie Loise, Debra, Doris and Wanda; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday and from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.